L&T's construction arm wins large contracts in MP

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has won large contracts in Madhya Pradesh. The company, however, did not specify the exact amount of the contract. As per its specifications, a large contract varies between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

''The Water & Effluent Treatment business has secured multiple EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orders for the execution of rural piped water supply schemes in various districts of Madhya Pradesh. The projects are part of Jal Jeevan Mission and cover the districts of Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Agar Malwa and Singrauli,'' the company said in a statement. The scope includes design and construction of intake structures, water treatment plants of aggregate capacity 377 MLD (million litre per day), transmission and distribution pipelines of length 17,513 km, 23 master balancing reservoirs, 1,313 overhead service reservoirs, 46 sump and pumphouse, 6.5 lakh house service connections and associated electromechanical and instrumentation works, including 10 years of operation and maintenance. The project also involves automation and measurement of water quantity and quality, it said.

The schemes will cater to the drinking water requirement of 3,103 villages covering a population of 48 lakhs. The projects are part of the government's ambitious plan to provide piped water supply to every rural household by 2024, the statement said. The company said the construction arm has also secured an order to execute Integrated Infrastructure Development Works at Gwalior.

The project envisages for the development of 800 acres of Maharajbada region in Gwalior with 16 km of smart roads, 5 acres of urban parks, 31 km of storm water drains, multilevel underground car parking and underground power distribution system. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.