Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish PM says Brexit gap wide on fish, deal still likely

The gap between British and European Union negotiators on the remaining Brexit sticking point of fishing rights is still wide, but enough progress has been made that a deal is still likely, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Wednesday. "The gap is still wide on fish.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:18 IST
Irish PM says Brexit gap wide on fish, deal still likely
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The gap between British and European Union negotiators on the remaining Brexit sticking point of fishing rights is still wide, but enough progress has been made that a deal is still likely, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Wednesday.

"The gap is still wide on fish. You will have read that the European Union put 25% on the table in terms of conceding that amount of catch in the UK waters and a six-year transition period and I think Britain have a far more stringent (position)," Martin told national broadcaster RTE.

"If you had a breakthrough tonight or tomorrow, officials in Europe could be working Christmas Day on the text. On balance, I think given the progress that has been made that there should be a deal. A no deal would be an appalling shock to the economic system on top of COVID-19."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian vaccine maker stops giving placebos in final-stage trial

Moscows Gamaleya Institute, developer of the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19, said on Wednesday it would no longer give placebos to volunteers in its large-scale final-stage trials for the Sputnik V shot, RIA news agency reported.Ale...

Taiwan's EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local COVID case

Taiwans EVA Airways Corp sacked a New Zealand pilot on Wednesday whom the government has blamed for the islands first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12 because he failed to follow disease prevention rules.Taiwan has kept t...

Pfizer to supply U.S. with 100 million more COVID-19 shots by July

Pfizer Inc will supply the United States with 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by July next year, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.The agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the United States t...

Won't bow before anyone: Abdullah on JKCA money-laundering case

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah, who is facing an ED probe in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association JKCA money-laundering case, asserted on Wednesday that he will not bow before anyone. Addressing party ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020