Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch prosecutors asked to check whether Dutch soldiers killed Afghan civilians

The Dutch Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had asked prosecutors to look into a report by a war veteran that Dutch soldiers fired at and may have killed civilians in the Afghan province of Uruzgan in 2007.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:35 IST
Dutch prosecutors asked to check whether Dutch soldiers killed Afghan civilians
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Dutch Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had asked prosecutors to look into a report by a war veteran that Dutch soldiers fired at and may have killed civilians in the Afghan province of Uruzgan in 2007. The ministry responded to a report by the Dutch veteran, who said he had been ordered to fire heavy artillery at a cluster of houses in the Chora valley because his superiors suspected a Taliban presence there.

In an interview with Dutch newspaper Trouw, published on Wednesday, the veteran said the action was based only on intercepted radio communications and that the people who were fired on during the attack did not shoot back. This would appear to be in violation of the Dutch army's rules of engagement in Afghanistan, under which force can be used only in self-defence.

The ministry said in a statement that it took the report very seriously and was looking into every known violent incident in Uruzgan at the time. It also said it was considering improvements in the ways veterans can report incidents. The investigation follows a report published in Australia last month which found Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan, with senior commandos forcing junior soldiers to kill defenceless captives.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last month he had seen no indication that Dutch soldiers had also committed such crimes, but the Defence Ministry has started an investigation similar to the one in Australia to check this. Dutch prosecutors could not be reached for comment on Wednesday morning.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MSHRC seeks BMC chief presence over demolition at Kangana home

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission MSHRC on Wednesday asked the municipal commissioner of Mumbai to appear before it on January 20 during a hearing of a petition filed against demolition of parts of actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow...

Sitharaman chairs pre-budget consultation meetings for budget 2021-22

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the pre-budget consultation meetings for budget 2021-22 held in virtual mode from 14th to 23rd December 2020.More than 170 invitees representing 9 stakeholder gro...

Russian vaccine maker stops giving placebos in final-stage trial

Moscows Gamaleya Institute, developer of the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19, said on Wednesday it would no longer give placebos to volunteers in its large-scale final-stage trials for the Sputnik V shot, RIA news agency reported.Ale...

Taiwan's EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local COVID case

Taiwans EVA Airways Corp sacked a New Zealand pilot on Wednesday whom the government has blamed for the islands first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12 because he failed to follow disease prevention rules.Taiwan has kept t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020