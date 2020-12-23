Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSHRC seeks BMC chief presence over demolition at Kangana home

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission MSHRC on Wednesday asked the municipal commissioner of Mumbai to appear before it on January 20 during a hearing of a petition filed against demolition of parts of actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow here by the BMC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:25 IST
MSHRC seeks BMC chief presence over demolition at Kangana home
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Wednesday asked the municipal commissioner of Mumbai to appear before it on January 20 during a hearing of a petition filed against demolition of parts of actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow here by the BMC. The petition was moved beforethe commission two days ago claiming that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s act of razing portions of Ranauts bungalow in suburban Bandra was aviolation of her human rights.

The BMC had claimed the actor had carried out illegal work at the bungalow and its officials therefore, acted in accordance with the law. The petitioner, Aditya Mishra, has relied on an order of the Bombay High Court which has termed the BMC's drivea ''malice in law''.

He also citeda Supreme Court ruling that declared right to private property to be a human right. If any act by the state or its agencies pertaining to someone's private property is found to be illegal, then it is violation of human rights, said the petitioner, citing the apex court order.

''When the act of BMC is found to be illegal by the Bombay High Court, then it's a crystal clear case of violation of human rights, which warrants the intervention of the commission,'' he said. The rights panel on Wednesday accepted the petition and summoned the municipal commissioner to remain present before it during the hearing on January 20.

Last month, the high court, in its order on Ranaut's petition challenging the BMC's action, had said it was a ''malafide act'' done to cause substantial loss to the actress. The HC had also said it does not approve of authorities using ''muscle power'' against any citizen.

''The civic body has proceeded to act wrongfully and illegally against the rights of a citizen,'' the HC had said. The demolition was carried out by the BMC at her bungalow in Pali Hill, an upscale area, on September 9.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MSHRC seeks BMC chief presence over demolition at Kangana home

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission MSHRC on Wednesday asked the municipal commissioner of Mumbai to appear before it on January 20 during a hearing of a petition filed against demolition of parts of actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow...

Sitharaman chairs pre-budget consultation meetings for budget 2021-22

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the pre-budget consultation meetings for budget 2021-22 held in virtual mode from 14th to 23rd December 2020.More than 170 invitees representing 9 stakeholder gro...

Russian vaccine maker stops giving placebos in final-stage trial

Moscows Gamaleya Institute, developer of the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19, said on Wednesday it would no longer give placebos to volunteers in its large-scale final-stage trials for the Sputnik V shot, RIA news agency reported.Ale...

Taiwan's EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local COVID case

Taiwans EVA Airways Corp sacked a New Zealand pilot on Wednesday whom the government has blamed for the islands first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12 because he failed to follow disease prevention rules.Taiwan has kept t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020