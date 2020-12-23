Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian military says troops suspected of killing 2 Papuan civilians

Indonesia's military on Wednesday named nine soldiers as suspects in the killing in April of two civilians in the country's Papua region, as part of a state probe into violence this year in an area beset by separatist conflict. The military is conducting an internal investigation as part of a fact-finding mission that started in October into several incidents in the Intan Jaya district, including the fatal shooting of a Christian pastor in September.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:06 IST
Indonesian military says troops suspected of killing 2 Papuan civilians
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia's military on Wednesday named nine soldiers as suspects in the killing in April of two civilians in the country's Papua region, as part of a state probe into violence this year in an area beset by separatist conflict.

The military is conducting an internal investigation as part of a fact-finding mission that started in October into several incidents in the Intan Jaya district, including the fatal shooting of a Christian pastor in September. Lieutenant General Dodik Wijanarko in a statement said the nine soldiers had committed "acts beyond the limits of propriety" while interrogating two Papuans suspected of being separatist rebels, who later died.

The suspects burned their bodies and threw their ashes into a river, according to the military. West Papua, the easternmost region of the archipelago nation, has been riven by separatist conflict since the former Dutch colony was incorporated into Indonesia, following a controversial United Nations-backed referendum in 1969.

Dodik said the suspects faced a maximum 12 years in prison if found guilty of violence leading to death, among other violations. Usman Hamid, director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said the admission by the military that its personnel may have engaged in illegal acts in Papua was rare, although he cast doubt over its sincerity and transparency.

Colonel Gusti Nyoman Suriastawa, a military spokesman in Papua, said there was "no tolerance for soldiers who commit these violations". Reuters was unable to immediately reach the victims' families for comment.

In September, a Christian pastor, Yeremia Zanambani, was fatally shot in the same region. Indonesia's military has denied allegations by church groups that soldiers were responsible. Mahfud MD, Indonesia's chief security minister, said in October that state forces or "a third party" may have been involved.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PPE art brings a smile to Moscow's COVID patients

With medics and helpers covered in masks, medical glasses and protective suits, it is sometimes hard to convey festive cheer to the patients on Moscows COVID-19 wards.But Leonid Krasner, who has been volunteering at a hospital since the fir...

HDFC's green housing retail loans cross Rs 14,000 cr

The largest pureplay mortgage player HDFC, which on Wednesday signed a pact with the Indian Green Building Council IGBC, said its green housing retail loan book has crossed the Rs 14,000-crore-mark across 310 certified green buildings. The ...

Maha slipped to 3rd spot in FDI under Sena-led govt: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that Maharashtra has slipped to the third place from the top spot in attracting Foreign Direct Investment FDI under the Shiv Sena-led government. Speaking to reporters here, the former chief...

16,000 medical staff trained in Maha for vaccine drive: Tope

The Maharashtra government has completed the preliminary task of training 16,000 medical staff for mass vaccination against COVID-19 and a vaccine, when it is made available, will be administered in two dosages, Health Minister Rajesh Tope ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020