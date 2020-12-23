Left Menu
Rajasthan: Accused of corruption, RPSC chief lodges complaint with police

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Chairman and former DGP Bhupendra Singh has lodged a complaint with police against some unnamed people, alleging that they tried to defame him by levelling corruption charges. These people know that complaints are endorsed and forwarded in routine and such routine endorsement is then circulated under a conspiracy to the media and in social networks to defame holders of high constitutional offices, he alleged.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:35 IST
Rajasthan Public Service Commission Chairman and former DGP Bhupendra Singh has lodged a complaint with police against some unnamed people, alleging that they tried to defame him by levelling corruption charges. The FIR came days after one Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Piplaj in Ajmer, wrote to the Raj Bhavan accusing him of corruption when he was the state DGP.

The 11-page letter also contained some personal allegations. Terming the allegations as “baseless”, Singh in his FIR said the letter was circulated on social media to defame him. “An organised gang of people with criminal mentality is working in the state to tarnish the image of constitutional offices/holders of such offices by misusing the easy grievance redressal mechanism provided by state and central governments,” he alleged. “These people know that complaints are endorsed and forwarded in routine and such routine endorsement is then circulated under a conspiracy to the media and in social networks to defame holders of high constitutional offices,” he alleged. The FIR has been lodged under Sections 120 (B), 182, 469,500 and 501 of the IPC, Chitrakoot police station SHO Panna Lal said.

Bhupendra Singh, who was appointed the Rajasthan DGP on June 30, 2019, took voluntary retirement in October this year and was subsequently appointed as the public service commission chairman..

