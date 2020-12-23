UK, EU post-Brexit trade negotiations are ongoing, says UK source

UK, EU post-Brexit trade negotiations are ongoing, says UK sourceReuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:46 IST
Britain and the European Union are still negotiating on a post-Brexit trade deal, a British government source said on Wednesday, after diplomats in the bloc suggested an agreement could be reached imminently.
"Negotiations are ongoing," said the source on condition of anonymity.
