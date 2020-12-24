8 injured after DTC bus hit vehicles in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Eight people were injured after a DTC bus hit several vehicles in west Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Wednesday, police said. According to police, they had received information around 12.30 pm that the DTC bus hit the vehicles near K-Block of Mangolpuri

All eight injured were shifted to SGM Hospital. Five of them have been discharged and the rest three are undergoing treatment in the hospital, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered at the Mangolpuri police station against the erring driver. The DTC driver has been apprehended and further investigation is in progress, they added.