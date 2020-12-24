Left Menu
Maharashtra registers 3,913 new Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths

As many as 3,913 new coronavirus cases and 93 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 3,913 new coronavirus cases and 93 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department. With this, the tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the state has reached 19,06,371, including 54,573 active cases and 48,969 deaths.

Besides, 7,620 people also reportedly recovered on Wednesday in Maharashtra, pushing the total number of recoveries to 18,01,700. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 745 new cases, 286 recoveries and 14 deaths due to the novel coronavirus on the same day, as per the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

While 2,68,583 people have recovered from the infection, 11,033 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus in the metropolis. A total of 2,88,561 cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the capital city including 8,093 active cases.

Meantime, with 23,950 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally reached 1,00,99,066, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. (ANI)

