Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police: Kansas officer fatally shot suspect after car rammed

Wichita police say a police officer fatally shot a bank robbery suspect after the man rammed a stolen pickup truck into the officers police cruiser. The stolen money was found in the bed of the pickup, police said.Police said Peraza had earlier convictions for bank robberies in California in 1996 and Oklahoma in 2006.

PTI | Kansascity | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:31 IST
Police: Kansas officer fatally shot suspect after car rammed

Wichita police say a police officer fatally shot a bank robbery suspect after the man rammed a stolen pickup truck into the officer's police cruiser. Paul Peraza, 50, was fatally shot Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a credit union and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash. Police said Tuesday that after striking an SUV, Peraza put the truck in reverse and struck a police cruiser.

“The officer, concerned about his safety and the public's safety, fired shots and struck Peraza,” Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido said in a written statement. The truck then struck a Honda Accord before coming to a stop. Peraza was pronounced dead at the scene. The stolen money was found in the bed of the pickup, police said.

Police said Peraza had earlier convictions for bank robberies in California in 1996 and Oklahoma in 2006. The officer who fired the shots is a nine-year veteran of the department and is on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Police say Peraza also was arrested in Wichita on December 10 on suspicion weapons, auto theft and drug charges.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vivo V20 2021 with SD730G goes on sale in India: Details Inside!

The Vivo V20 2021 has gone on sale in India via Amazon.in without any official announcement from the company. The new V-series smartphone was expected to launch early next year, but, surprisingly, it is listed on Amazon and ready to ship.Th...

Mexico reports 11,653 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City Mexico, December 24 ANIXinhua Mexico reported 11,653 new COVID-19 cases and 816 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the national caseload to 1,350,079 and death toll to 120,311, said the health ministry.According to the Mexican gov...

Indian Navy begins preparations for Republic Day at Rajpath

By Manish Gupta Braving the cold, the Indian Navy personnel are preparing for the Republic Day parade in full swing, starting their practice in the wee hours every day and concluding it in the evening, at Rajpath.The morning walkers witness...

Politicians and vaccines: Set an example or cut in line?

As the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations trickled out across the US, many members of Congress lined up at the Capitol physicians office to get inoculated. President-elect Joe Biden got vaccinated, too, as did Vice President Mike Pence. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020