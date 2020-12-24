Left Menu
Haryana Police registers case against farmers for blocking' CM Khattar's convoy

Haryana Police has registered cases against farmers for allegedly blocking Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy in Ambala.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Police has registered cases against farmers for allegedly blocking Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy in Ambala. "We have registered cases against 13 farmers under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have initiated a probe into the matter," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Ambala, Madan Lal.

"We have lodged cases under sections 307 (murder attempt), 147 (punishment for rioting), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting with weapon), 322 (voluntarily causing hurt), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object) and section 353 (deterring public servant from execution of official duty) of IPC," the Ambala DSP added. Farmers have been protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

