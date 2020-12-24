Left Menu
India believes in sharing technical know-how with other countries: Harsh Vardhan

India has always believed in sharing knowledge and technical know-how with other countries to address common challenges, said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister on Wednesday.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India has always believed in sharing knowledge and technical know-how with other countries to address common challenges, said Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister on Wednesday. "India has been actively enhancing cooperation in fields of Science and Technology with many of its immediate and extended neighbours. India has always believed in sharing knowledge and technical know-how with other countries to address common challenges," Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

"It was a pleasure to welcome today, esteemed delegates from various countries at Overseas Science and Technology Ministers and Diplomats Conclave held as a part of India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020," he added. The Union Health Minister continued saying, Science can be the unifying force that can help us in harnessing the distinctive strengths of our states and addressing their unique challenges.

"It was heartening to note fruitful deliberations held on post-COVID-19 livelihood opportunities at State S&T Ministers Conclave of IISF2020," he added. "Each and every problem faced by our people can be solved through science. At the State S&T Ministers Conclave held as a part of IISF2020, today, I encouraged my ministerial colleagues to help connect science in labs to the grassroots for the progress of our people," said Vardhan.

In the last few years, India has leapfrogged standings in fields related to STI on a global level. Through cooperative federalism, we must ensure that these advancements benefit our citizens across all the states and improve their lives, he added. "Global science community has been mankind's saviour in the year of the pandemic. We must continue to strengthen our robust STI ecosystem, redefine priorities and sectoral focus to help boost the economy and improve quality of life our people," said Vardhan.

