2 held with brown sugar in Maharashtra's Virar
ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:27 IST
Crime Branch Unit 3 of Palghar district has arrested 2 people from Pushpanagar bus depot in Virar after 100 grams of brown sugar was allegedly recovered from their possession.
The estimated value of seized brown sugar is around Rs 2,50,000.
The Virar police have registered a case against both the accused under the NDPS Act and other relevant sections of the law. (ANI)
