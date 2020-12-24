36 injured in bus mishap in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 36 people were injured after a private bus turned turtle near Anumanchipalli village in Jaggaiahpet Mandal, Krishna district on Thursday early morning. Jaggaiahpet sub-inspector KV Ramarao told ANI "A private bus is going from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad. The bus is passing by Anumanchipalli village at around 4.30 am this early morning. All of a sudden the bus turned turtle. It is suspected that driver was slightly dozing off due to sleep that caused the accident."

According to the police, there were 43 passengers including two drivers at the time of the accident. 36 of them met with minor injuries, including the driver. They were taken to Jaggaiahpet Government Hospital for aid. 4 of them had fractures. They are referred to Vijayawada Govt Hospital. The police have filed a case under section 337 IPC. An investigation is underway. (ANI)