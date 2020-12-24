Around 50-60 Congress workers detained who joined Rahul Gandhi to march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan

Left Menu
Around 50 to 60 Congress workers were detained today who joined party leader Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Gulam Nabi Azad at 24 Akbar Road to march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President for submission of their memorandum, said Delhi Police.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:49 IST
Delhi Police took Congress leaders into custody on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Around 50 to 60 Congress workers were detained today who joined party leader Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Gulam Nabi Azad at 24 Akbar Road to march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President for submission of their memorandum, said Delhi Police. "Around 50-60 Congress workers were detained today who joined party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Gulam Nabi Azad at 24 Akbar Road to march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President for submission of their memorandum," said Delhi Police.

Accordingly, these three were allowed but the other protestors sloganeering were refused for the march in the prevailing condition of corona pandemic according to DDMA guidelines and also due to imposition of 144 CrPC in the area, Delhi Police stated. "Organiser had already been conveyed in writing that march is not permitted. After announcing several times on the PA system that their gathering is illegal and that they may kindly disperse, when they did not agree, 58 male and six female were detained along with several leaders and were sent to PS Mandir Marg," Delhi Police added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has condemned the "actions" of Delhi Police. "Condemn the actions of Delhi police in detaining the members of Congress delegation including Priyanka ji, MPs and CWC members. Government is trying to suppress the voice of farmers and stifle the opposition, who are supporting the farmers' agitation, which is totally undemocratic," he said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan today. "I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws," said Gandhi.

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

