Gangrape victim claims she was raped again by SI in UP's Shahjahanpur

She alleged that when she went to the Jalalabad police station, a sub-inspector present there took her to his room and raped her.The woman said after failing to get her FIR registered, she met Chandra, who ordered an inquiry into the incident.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An alleged gangrape victim here has charged a police sub-inspector with raping her when she had gone to a police station to get her complaint lodged. ADG, Bareilly Avinash Chandra has ordered an inquiry on the complaint of the woman, who met him on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old woman, a resident of a village under the Jalalabad police station area, told reporters on Thursday that on November 30, while she was on her to Madanpur on foot, five men came in a car, forcibly dragged her to a nearby field and raped her. She alleged that when she went to the Jalalabad police station, a sub-inspector present there took her to his room and raped her.

The woman said after failing to get her FIR registered, she met Chandra, who ordered an inquiry into the incident. Circle Officer Brahmapal Singh said he has been asked to probe the matter and an FIR will be lodged if the charges levelled by the woman are found to be true.

