Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: COVID-19 norms flouted at music event, 3 cops suspended

The main organiser of the event has been arrested, Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Tarun Kumar Duggal said.Some videos of the programme went viral after the event was held on Wednesday night, he said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:52 IST
Guj: COVID-19 norms flouted at music event, 3 cops suspended

Three policemen have been suspended for failing to stop a musical event at a village in Gujarat where COVID-19 prevention norms were allegedly flouted, a senior official said on Thursday. The folk music event was organised on Wednesday night at Vadgamda village in Tharad taluka of Banaskantha district.

Some videos which went viral on social media showed around 200 people, many without masks, sitting close to each other at the event. The main organiser of the event has been arrested, Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Tarun Kumar Duggal said.

Some videos of the programme went viral after the event was held on Wednesday night, he said. ''Such programmes are not at all permitted in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. For failing to act in time, we have placed a sub-inspector of that area and two head constables under suspension after the matter came to light today,'' the official said.

The police have lodged an FIR against 12 people under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act and arrested the main organiser of the event, he said. The event organiser had mentioned the names of a member of Parlaiment and an assistant superintendent of police as chief guests on the event's poster.

But, they did not attend the programme, Duggal said. PTI COR PJT PD GK GK

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Brexit deal anticipation fuels stocks and sterling

Stocks rallied and the British pound gained on Thursday as Britain and the European Union closed in on a free trade deal and investors wagered on a global economic recovery. Britain and the EU were hammering out the final details of a narro...

Sri Lanka locks down 3 towns as spread persists

Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday imposed lockdown on three towns on the outskirts of the capital to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the festive season. Kosgama, Awissawella and Ruwanwella, about 60 kilometers 37 miles east of Colomb...

Lupin gets tentative nod from USFDA for its toenail fungus treatment topical solution

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator to market generic Efinaconazole topical solution used for treatment of fungal infections of toenails. The company has received tentative approval to...

Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital Launches a Dedicated State-of-the-art Paediatric Cardiac Care Department

Shivmogga Karnataka India, December 24 ANIPRNewswire Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital, Shivmogga, has announced the launch of an exclusive the state-of-the-art department for paediatric cardiac care. The department will be headed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020