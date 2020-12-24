Left Menu
Development News Edition

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Wanigam Payeen in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir Thursday morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, drawing retaliation.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:02 IST
Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Wanigam Payeen in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir Thursday morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, drawing retaliation. In the exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained. The operation is underway, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...

India, Croatia reiterate commitment to open, free and stable Indo-Pacific region

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State MoS for External Affairs, and Frano Matusic, Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs, exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region and reiterated their commitment to an open, free and ...

Half of Russians sceptical Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned - poll

Half of Russians believe that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was either not poisoned, as he and Western governments contend, or that his poisoning was stage-managed by Western intelligence services, a poll showed on Thursday. The poll, relea...

PM says Tagore's vision essence of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' amid row over denial of V-B invite to Mamata

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagores vision is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat mission of his government for empowerment of India and the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he took forward his outreach to premier educational...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020