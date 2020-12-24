Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 24

18 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. 24 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB.

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, DEC. 24 ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heike Maas reacts to Brexit talks should there be an agreement. - 0800 GMT ** ANKARA - Turkey's president, Tayyip Erdogan, meets with Somalia's justice minister, Hassan Hussein Hajji, attends three opening ceremonies of museums via live videolink. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27 NIGER - Niger holds presidential and National Assembly elections. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 5 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the annual Gulf Arab summit, which was due to take place in December 2020 but was pushed to January. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 11

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 12

MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT. HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 19 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 24 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22 ** WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to Mar 07) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

