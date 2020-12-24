Left Menu
7 arrested for looting goods from vehicles in Bihar

Seven suspected criminals, involved in looting of goods from vehicles, have been arrested in Bihars East Champaran district, a police officer said on Thursday. Three vehicles, pistols, cartridges, sharp weapons and goods worth Rs 58 lakh were seized, he said.During interrogation, they confessed to have looted goods from vehicles, the SP said..

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:15 IST
7 arrested for looting goods from vehicles in Bihar

Seven suspected criminals, involved in looting of goods from vehicles, have been arrested in Bihars East Champaran district, a police officer said on Thursday. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha said.

Acting on a tip off that some persons had assembled at a place on Semraha-Harsidhi road under Harsidhi police station to execute a plan, a police team conducted a raid on Wednesday evening and arrested them, the SP said. Three vehicles, pistols, cartridges, sharp weapons and goods worth Rs 58 lakh were seized, he said.

During interrogation, they confessed to have looted goods from vehicles, the SP said..

