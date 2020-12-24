Beware of fraudsters who offer coronavirus vaccine: MP police

Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday warned people not to fall prey to mobile phone calls or messages offering to register name for the coronavirus vaccine. ''People should not attend any phone call or click on a link (in a text message) offering coronavirus vaccine,'' said Rajat Saklecha, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime.

It is an attempt by cyber fraudsters to get confidential information and siphon off money from bank accounts, he told reporters. A student who received one such call informed the cyber wing after which an advisory warning about this racket was issued, Saklecha said.

The fraudsters seek information such as Aadhaar number on the pretext of `pre-registration for vaccine' and then ask for an OTP through which they withdraw money from the person's Internet-linked bank account, he said..