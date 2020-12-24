Maha: Cop commits suicide at police station in Palghar

A 41-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver inside a police station in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, an official said. According to the MBVV police, head constable S D Bhoye attached to Tulinj police station in Nalasopara shot himself inside a cabin on the station premises between 8 am to 9 am.

The policeman, who was on night duty, was going to leave for home, when his colleagues heard a gunshot from the cabin and found him lying in a pool of blood, the official said. Bhoye was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the deceased had been attached to the police station for the last four years.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said. No suicide note was recovered from the scene and further probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, he added.