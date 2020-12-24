Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri gold Ponzi fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 4,109 crores from Andhra, other states

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 4,109 crores from Andhra Pradesh, other states in the ongoing Agri gold Ponzi fraud case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:13 IST
Agri gold Ponzi fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 4,109 crores from Andhra, other states
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 4,109 crores from Andhra Pradesh, other states in the ongoing Agri gold Ponzi fraud case. "ED has attached Haailand Amusement Park in Andhra Pradesh, shares of various companies, plant and machinery and 2,809 landed properties located in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Orissa, Telangana, Tamil Nadu that is totalling to Rs 4,109 crores under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an Agri gold Ponzi fraud case," an official from ED stated.

ED in its report submitted in special PMLA Court had stated, "Over Rs 100 crores were deposited into the bank accounts of Popular Front of India (PFI) in last few years. The source and disbursal of these funds are under probe." Special PMLA Court, has extended custody of KA Rauf Sheriff, the national general secretary of the Campus Front of India (CFI), the student organization of Popular Front of India (PFI), for three more days.

On December 23, the Enforcement Directorate said that it has arrested three promoters of the Agri Gold Group of Companies in a Ponzi Scheme Fraud Case worth Rs 6,380 crore. The accused has been identified as Avva Venkata Rama Rao, Avva Venkata Seshu Narayana Rao, Avva Hema Sundara Vara Prasad who are the "main accused in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation into Rs 6,380 crore Agri Gold Ponzi Scam".

The accused were produced before the ED PMLA Court, Hyderabad which has granted 14 days of judicial custody to all the 3 accused, ED said in a statement. ED has initiated an investigation based on multiple FIRs lodged in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

"The scam was perpetrated by Avva Venkata Rama Rao through Agri Gold Group of Companies. Avva Venkata Rama Rao had earlier worked in the Golden Forest CIS Fraud scheme. Having learnt the tricks of the trade in that scheme, he hatched a well-planned conspiracy and along with his seven brothers and other associates setting up more than 150 companies and started collecting deposits from the general public with a promise of providing developed plots/farm lands OR withdrawal at a high rate of return on maturity/pre-term," ED said. Further investigation is underway, ED said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

7 UK returnees test COVID-19 positive in Telangana, hospitalised

Seven people who returned here recently from the UK tested positive for COVID-19 and their swab samples have been sent for screening to ascertain if they carry the new variant of the coronavirus detected there, a senior Telangana Health off...

Spend at least 20 days in a month in districts to strengthen party: Priyanka to UP Cong office brearers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked party office bearers in Uttar Pradesh to spend at least 20 days in a month in districts assigned to them to strengthen the organisationPriyanka Gandhi addressed the state ex...

Iraqi kid with heart failure gets new lease of life in Gurugram hospital

After suffering a rare heart condition that caused him shortness of breath for several months, Ibrahim Ismael Hussein, an 11-year-old Iraqi boy has been given a new lease of life after a pacemaker was placed in his chest after a complicated...

Germany can decide quickly whether to back Brexit deal - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she expects that Germany will be able to decide quickly whether to back the Brexit trade deal struck between Britain and the European Union on Thursday. The federal government will now closely exami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020