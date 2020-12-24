Delhi fully prepared to vaccinate people against COVID: Kejriwal

Asserting that Delhi is fully prepared to vaccinate its people against the COVID-19 in the first phase, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the national capital needs 1.02 crore doses initially. "The infection rate has come down to below 1 per cent. The death rate has also reduced. The recovery rate has increased. Now, the prime focus lies on the vaccine. The government of Delhi is fully prepared to receive the vaccine from the Centre, store it and finally to vaccinate people," Kejriwal said, adding the central government has marked three priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccination.

"The first category includes healthcare workers. The second priority group is the frontline workers, including police personnel, civil defence volunteers and municipal workers. The third priority group includes the people of over 50 years of age and those with comorbidity. "It is estimated that about 3 lakh healthcare workers and 6 lakh frontline workers are there in Delhi. There are about 42 lakh people in Delhi who fall in the third priority group. A total of 51 lakh people in Delhi fall within the bracket of priority categories defined by the central government," added Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister explained each person requires two doses of vaccine, which means 1.02 crore doses will be required in Delhi in the first phase to vaccinate the priority groups. "Presently, we have the capacity of storing 74 lakh doses. But, within a week, our capacity to store doses will be increased to 1.15 crore. The registration of the priority group people is being conducted and they will be informed through SMS about the centre of vaccination. Those registered will be vaccinated first." He stated that the manpower, comprising the healthcare teams, officers and workers, for facilitating the vaccination drive has already been determined and trained. "Once the Government of India approves a vaccine and Delhi gets the doses, we will start the drive at the earliest." (ANI)