Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi fully prepared to vaccinate people against COVID: Kejriwal

Asserting that Delhi is fully prepared to vaccinate its people against the COVID-19 in the first phase, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the national capital needs 1.02 crore doses initially.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:31 IST
Delhi fully prepared to vaccinate people against COVID: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that Delhi is fully prepared to vaccinate its people against the COVID-19 in the first phase, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the national capital needs 1.02 crore doses initially. "The infection rate has come down to below 1 per cent. The death rate has also reduced. The recovery rate has increased. Now, the prime focus lies on the vaccine. The government of Delhi is fully prepared to receive the vaccine from the Centre, store it and finally to vaccinate people," Kejriwal said, adding the central government has marked three priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccination.

"The first category includes healthcare workers. The second priority group is the frontline workers, including police personnel, civil defence volunteers and municipal workers. The third priority group includes the people of over 50 years of age and those with comorbidity. "It is estimated that about 3 lakh healthcare workers and 6 lakh frontline workers are there in Delhi. There are about 42 lakh people in Delhi who fall in the third priority group. A total of 51 lakh people in Delhi fall within the bracket of priority categories defined by the central government," added Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister explained each person requires two doses of vaccine, which means 1.02 crore doses will be required in Delhi in the first phase to vaccinate the priority groups. "Presently, we have the capacity of storing 74 lakh doses. But, within a week, our capacity to store doses will be increased to 1.15 crore. The registration of the priority group people is being conducted and they will be informed through SMS about the centre of vaccination. Those registered will be vaccinated first." He stated that the manpower, comprising the healthcare teams, officers and workers, for facilitating the vaccination drive has already been determined and trained. "Once the Government of India approves a vaccine and Delhi gets the doses, we will start the drive at the earliest." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Include repeal of new farm laws in agenda for fresh talks: Farmer unions on govt's fresh letter

Protesting farmer unions alleged on Thursday that the governments latest letter for talks is nothing but a propaganda against the peasants to create an impression that they are not interested in dialogue and asked it to put the scrapping of...

Timeline of events in Britain's exit from the European Union

A timeline of key events related to Britains decision to leave the European Union January 23, 2013 British Prime Minister David Cameron promises a referendum on Britains membership in the EU if the Conservative Party wins the next general e...

UK chief negotiator Frost says Britain will be fully independent from Jan. 1

Britains Chief Negotiator David Frost said on Thursday Britain would be a fully independent country again from Jan. 1, expressing his pride in the announcement of a trade deal with the European Union.Our country begins a new journey as a fu...

Four more entities start testing products under RBI's regulatory sandbox

Four more entities have started testing their products related to retail payments under the RBIs regulatory sandbox scheme, the central bank said in a release on Thursday. Live testing of innovative products is being done under the regulato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020