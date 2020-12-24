Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How does Britain's parliament approve the Brexit trade deal?

That gives Britain's parliament just days to scrutinise and pass the laws needed to implement the deal before a Dec. 31 deadline. IS THERE ENOUGH TIME? The process of passing the necessary legislation can be squashed into a day or two providing lawmakers agree to the timetable. WILL PARLIAMENT APPROVE THE DEAL?

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:36 IST
FACTBOX-How does Britain's parliament approve the Brexit trade deal?

Britain and the European Union agreed terms of a trade deal on Thursday after months of knife-edge negotiations and seven days before transitional arrangements come to an end. That gives Britain's parliament just days to scrutinise and pass the laws needed to implement the deal before a Dec. 31 deadline.

IS THERE ENOUGH TIME? Yes, just.

Parliament can be recalled at 48 hours' notice and would be expected to convene some time after Dec. 28. The process of passing the necessary legislation can be squashed into a day or two providing lawmakers agree to the timetable.

WILL PARLIAMENT APPROVE THE DEAL? It is widely expected to.

There could be a core of pro-Brexit lawmakers in Johnson's party who vote against the deal on the grounds that it doesn't deliver the kind of clean break they wanted. But the opposition Labour Party is not expected to oppose it - even if they do not agree with the way the government has negotiated, and will likely find fault with parts of the deal.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has argued that given a choice between having a deal or having no deal, a deal is preferable. Put together, this means there is likely to be a majority in the directly-elected lower house of parliament. The upper house of parliament is not expected to block the legislation.

WHAT ARE THEY BEING ASKED TO APPROVE? The bill has not yet been published.

Lawmakers are likely to be deeply unhappy about the speed at which they're being asked to pass the legislation. Typically significant laws take months to pass through parliament and involve line-by-line scrutiny and revision. Parliament has been asked to approve Brexit legislation in a hurry before, with some of the consequences of the laws only coming to light afterwards.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Include repeal of new farm laws in agenda for fresh talks: Farmer unions on govt's fresh letter

Protesting farmer unions alleged on Thursday that the governments latest letter for talks is nothing but a propaganda against the peasants to create an impression that they are not interested in dialogue and asked it to put the scrapping of...

Timeline of events in Britain's exit from the European Union

A timeline of key events related to Britains decision to leave the European Union January 23, 2013 British Prime Minister David Cameron promises a referendum on Britains membership in the EU if the Conservative Party wins the next general e...

UK chief negotiator Frost says Britain will be fully independent from Jan. 1

Britains Chief Negotiator David Frost said on Thursday Britain would be a fully independent country again from Jan. 1, expressing his pride in the announcement of a trade deal with the European Union.Our country begins a new journey as a fu...

Four more entities start testing products under RBI's regulatory sandbox

Four more entities have started testing their products related to retail payments under the RBIs regulatory sandbox scheme, the central bank said in a release on Thursday. Live testing of innovative products is being done under the regulato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020