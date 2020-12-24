Left Menu
4 NLFT cadres surrender with arms in Tripura

Four top leaders of banned National Liberation Front of Tripura NLFT on Thursday surrendered with arms at the police headquarters here after facing acute food and financial crises in camps in Bangladesh, a senior police officer said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:42 IST
Four top leaders of banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) on Thursday surrendered with arms at the police headquarters here after facing acute food and financial crises in camps in Bangladesh, a senior police officer said. Director General of Police V S Yadav said with this, four out of top ten NLFT commanders have laid down arms as the outfit is facing dearth of cadres, food and financial resources.

Those who surrendered were identified as NLFT's self- styled 'deputy chief of army staff' Kukila Tripura alias Yarung, 'assistant foreign secretary' Rathan Kalai alias Reuben, 'assistant organising secretary' Joy Sadhan Jamatia alias Jara and 'Information secretary' Madhu Ranjan Noatia alias Yafung, the DGP said. The ultras deposited two AK-56 rifles, one bayonet, four magazines, 119 live cartridges, one wireless handset and 1.5 lakh Kyat (currency of Myanmar), equivalent to Rs 8,168.53.

The main headquarters of the outfit is in Bangladesh, Yadav said. ''This group is trying to revive by recruiting more cadres. Recently we apprehended two youths from Dhalai district on their way to Bangladesh to join the banned outfit.

Unemployed youths are being lured by the outfit by promising them hefty money as salary,'' he said. Yadav appealed to tribal youths to abstain from joining insurgent outfits and instead choose government jobs or become entrepreneurs.

''This surrender is a setback for the outfit as the ultras who surrendered on Thursday realised that they were chasing an impossible dream of 'Free Tripura','' the officer said. During interrogation, the surrendered NLFT ultras said, 17 cadres of the outfit had undergone special training at a camp of a Manipur-based insurgent outfit, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), at Tagga in Myanmar along with other insurgents of the northeast region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had banned the NLFT in 1997 for unlawful activities. Tripura shares 856-km-long international border with neighbouring Bangladesh, of which around 67 km area is unfenced.

