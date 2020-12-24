COVID-19: NBCFDC, Apollo Medskills sign agreement for imparting vaccination training

The National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) signed an agreement with Apollo Medskills on Thursday for imparting COVID-19 vaccination training to nurses and pharmacists belonging to other backward classes (OBC) and economically backward classes (EBC). In a statement, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the upskilling training of nine days will be carried out in the blended mode of e-learning and physical workshops as per the curriculum drawn from operating guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

''Over the next few months a few thousand persons are expected to be trained under this agreement to play a critical role as India proposes to vaccinate crores of its population for protection against COVID-19,'' the ministry said. ''NBCFDC under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment & Apollo Medskills signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today for deliverance of vaccine administration training to nurses, pharmacists belonging to the Other Backward Classes Communities and Economically Backward Classes persons using the co-funding of NBCFDC,'' it added.