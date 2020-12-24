Karnataka to focus on technology, innovation, higher education, at event marking Vajpayee's birth anniversary
Karnataka government will hold a daylong programme, focusing on technology, global competence, innovation, higher education, and entrepreneurship, on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on Thursday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-12-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 23:04 IST
Karnataka government will hold a daylong programme, focusing on technology, global competence, innovation, higher education, and entrepreneurship, on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on Thursday. The event will be a part of "Good Governance Day", which will be observed on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25. The event will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana at Vidhana Soudha in Bangaluru.
The Departments of Electronics Information Technology Biotechnology and Science & Technology, and Skill Development will hold a five-panel discussion of 45 minutes each on five different topics. The themes of the panel discussions include "Technology for Global Readiness", "Leveraging Innovation Ecosystem of Bengaluru", "Beyond Bengaluru", "Governance and Leadership for Quality Higher Education", and "Industry Ready and Entrepreneurial Skills".
Vice-chancellors, entrepreneurs, academicians, and visionaries will be present in these discussions and share their thoughts on related topics, the release said. December 25 is celebrated as Good Governance Day in honour of Vajpayee. (ANI)
