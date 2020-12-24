Left Menu
Over Rs 100 cr deposited in PFI bank accounts in last few years: ED to court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told a Special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court here that over Rs 100 crore were deposited into the bank accounts of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the last few years.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told a Special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court here that over Rs 100 crore were deposited into the bank accounts of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the last few years. "Over Rs 100 crore were deposited into the bank accounts of the PFI in the last few years. The source and disbursal of these funds are under probe," the ED submitted in an affidavit filed in a money laundering case against the PFI.

The ED added the investigation so far revealed that a very large part of over Rs 100 crore have been deposited in cash in the bank account of the PFI over the years. "Since 2013, the PFI has been indulging in various scheduled offences and the money transfers and cash deposits have significantly increased after 2014." Meanwhile, the Special PMLA Court extended by three more days the custody of K A Rauf Sheriff, the national general secretary of the Campus Front of India (CFI) -- the student organisation of PFI -- arrested from Trivandrum International airport on December 14 for allegedly funding the trip of PFI members and journalist Siddique Kappan to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh following a gang-rape incident.

It was found that the CFI has no bank account and all the money for the organisation was routed through Rauf. The ED found Rs 1.35 crore deposited in his bank account during 2018-2020. Similarly, in another bank account, a fund of Rs 67 lakh was traced. In another bank account, a fund of Rs 20 lakh was traced. Rauf used the money to procure land and vehicles, said the ED.

In another case of money laundering in Delhi riots of February 2020, the ED found the role of PFI leaders and office bearers. Several PFI members were also arrested in the Delhi riots case. There is also an indication that the PFI's political wing SDPI has links with the recent violence in Bengaluru, said the ED affidavit. (ANI)

