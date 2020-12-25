Left Menu
Development News Edition

Worker found hanging in Noida factory, suicide suspected

The cause behind the man taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained and further proceedings in the case were underway, the police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-12-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 13:37 IST
Worker found hanging in Noida factory, suicide suspected

The body of a factory worker was found hanging inside the facility in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday, with police suspecting it to be case of suicide. The man, a resident of Khoda village, had used his muffler to hang himself in the factory located in Sector 64, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

''When the local police were alerted about the incident, officials immediately reached the spot where the wife of the deceased was also present. A team of forensic experts reached the spot and the body was brought down as per procedures and the episode videographed,'' he said. The cause behind the man taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained and further proceedings in the case were underway, the police said.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India's Rahane determined to be his own man after Kohli exit

Ajinkya Rahane has soaked up regular skipper Virat Kohlis parting words but is determined to be his own man as he takes charge for Indias last three matches against Australia, the 32-year-old said on Friday. Kohli returned home to attend th...

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in the next 15 years, the government said on Friday in a plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions and generate nearly 2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050.The green growth strategy, targ...

Police rescue girl forced into prostitution in UP's Ballia

Police rescued a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced into prostitution by a relative, in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, and arrested the accused. The girl is a native of Bihar.A police team raided a house in Rajendra Nagar localit...

ISL organisers initiate measures for referee development

The Indian Super League has organised an open communication forum between teams head coaches, representatives of All India Football Federation and its referees to discuss a number of aspects related to officiating of games and communication...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020