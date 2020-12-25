Left Menu
3rd plea in Mathura court seeking removal of Shahi Idgah mosque near Lord Krishna birthplace

The suit filed in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Neha Bhadauria on Wdnesday demanded annulment of the 1968 compromise entered through a ruling of a Mathura court, ratifying a land deal between the Shahi Masjid Idgah Management committee and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.The main request is shifting the Shahi Masjid Idgah built in a part of land of Virajman Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj Katra Keshav Dev, said Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-12-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 14:06 IST
A third plea has been filed in a Mathura court seeking removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque near the birthplace of Lord Krishna here. The suit filed in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Neha Bhadauria on Wdnesday demanded annulment of the 1968 compromise entered through a ruling of a Mathura court, ratifying a land deal between the Shahi Masjid Idgah Management committee and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.

''The main request is shifting the Shahi Masjid Idgah built in a part of land of Virajman Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj Katra Keshav Dev,'' said Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh. The suit has been filed by five plaintiffs, including the principal deity Virajman Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj Katra Keshav Dev.

The others are Advocate Rajendra Maheshwari, Jay Bhagwan Goyal, founder of United Hindu Front, and Saurabh Gaur the president of Dharm Raksha Sangh Vrindaban..

