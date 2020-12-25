Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palghar: 6 held for temple theft, 16 idols recovered

Six people have been arrested for allegedly stealing idols made of ashtadhatu or octo alloy in Virar in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Friday. Senior Inspector Pramod Bhadak of Virar Crime Branch Unit said 16 idols worth Rs 1.68 lakh had gone missing in the intervening night of December 15-16 from a Jain temple.The six arrested include two who bought these idols.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 19:43 IST
Palghar: 6 held for temple theft, 16 idols recovered

Six people have been arrested for allegedly stealing idols made of 'ashtadhatu' or octo alloy in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. Senior Inspector Pramod Bhadak of Virar Crime Branch Unit said 16 idols worth Rs 1.68 lakh had gone missing in the intervening night of December 15-16 from a Jain temple.

''The six arrested include two who bought these idols. All 16 idols have been recovered from them,'' he added.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's virus variant drives holiday surge of cases

South Africas normally joyful and lively Christmas celebrations have been dampened by the spike in new cases and deaths driven by the countrys variant of COVID-19. A record number of 14,305 news cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hour...

Farmers being misled over agri laws: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said farmers are being misled about the new farm laws by their sympathisers who actually do not want them to prosper. Joining Prime Minister Narendra Modis programme for transferrin...

AIADMK MLA, Hyd based devotees donate Rs 2.62 crore at Tirumala temple

Two devotees, one hailing from Tamil Nadu and the other from Telangana, have separately made a total donation of Rs 2.62 crore at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here on the occasion of auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi today, a templ...

Russia opens criminal case against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia opened a criminal case on Friday against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, accusing her of violently trespassing when she tried to doorstep an alleged secret agent who Navalny says was part of a plot to kill him...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020