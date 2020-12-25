Palghar: 6 held for temple theft, 16 idols recovered

Six people have been arrested for allegedly stealing idols made of 'ashtadhatu' or octo alloy in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. Senior Inspector Pramod Bhadak of Virar Crime Branch Unit said 16 idols worth Rs 1.68 lakh had gone missing in the intervening night of December 15-16 from a Jain temple.

''The six arrested include two who bought these idols. All 16 idols have been recovered from them,'' he added.