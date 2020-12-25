2 encounters in C'garh anti-Naxal operation, explosives seized

Left Menu
One District Reserve Guard DRG jawan sustained minor injuries in an IED blast triggered by ultras on Friday during this operation, he said.Acting on inputs about the presence of senior cadres of Darbha division committee of Maoists, security forces had launched a major offensive in the jungles of Gogunda, Bedma, Nagaram, Pujaripara, Gumodi and Kakadi on December 23, Inspector General of Police Bastar range Sundarraj P told PTI.

Security forces recovered a huge cache of explosives and other Naxal materials from two places in Chhattisgarh following encounters during a three-day operation along the border of Sukma and Dantewada districts, an official said on Friday. One District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan sustained minor injuries in an IED blast triggered by ultras on Friday during this operation, he said.

''Acting on inputs about the presence of senior cadres of Darbha division committee of Maoists, security forces had launched a major offensive in the jungles of Gogunda, Bedma, Nagaram, Pujaripara, Gumodi and Kakadi on December 23,'' Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI. ''Personnel belonging to DRG, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit were involved in the action that concluded on Friday evening. During the 72-hour long operation, security forces engaged in gunfights with ultras in Gogunda and Kakadi on Thursday and Friday,'' he said.

''On both the occasions, ultras escaped from their camps. However, blood stains and drag marks found at encounter sites indicate at least four-five Naxals were shot in each of the encounters. Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), gelatin rods, electric wire, firecrackers, medicines, bags, Maoist literature etc were recovered from bothplaces,'' he said. A DRG jawan suffered a minor injury in an IED blast while a patrolling team was advancing after the gunfight at Kakadi and he has been hospitalised, the official said.

