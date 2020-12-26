Motor home explodes in Nashville after 'evacuate now' warning; three hurt

Left Menu
Police heard a recorded voice warning that a "bomb would detonate in 15 minutes," Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2020 05:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 05:27 IST
A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional act" that injured at least three people. Police said it was uncertain whether anyone was inside the recreational vehicle when it exploded on Christmas morning, but police reported hours later that investigators had found possible human remains near the site.

The blast, which rocked the heart of America's country music capital, came just moments after officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area and discovered the recreational vehicle parked outside an AT&T office tower in downtown Nashville at about 6 a.m. CST (1200 GMT). Police heard a recorded voice warning that a "bomb would detonate in 15 minutes," Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters.

The message, as captured in a recording broadcast later by local television news stations, said: "This area must be evacuated now. This area must be evacuated now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now." Officers quickly went door-to-door in nearby buildings to hustle people to safety, and called for dispatch of the police bomb squad, which was on its way to the scene when the vehicle blew up, police spokesman Don Aaron said.

An area resident identified on CNN as Betsy Williams told the network she was awakened by the sound of gunfire and looked out her window to see an RV parked across the street as it began playing a message delivered by a "computerized" female voice. She said the voice warned the vehicle contained a bomb and started a minute-by-minute countdown to the actual explosion. "Everything shook, it was quite a blast," she told CNN.

Fire officials said three people were taken to local hospitals with relatively minor injuries, and they were listed in stable condition. Authorities said quick action by police to begin evacuating the area before the blast likely prevented more casualties. At an early evening briefing, Drake, the police chief, told reporters, "We have found tissue that we believe could be human remains," but he said the origin of the tissue remained unclear.

"We will continue to examine that to see if it's human remains," he said. "There are no fatalities we know of," he added. Authorities had received no threats beforehand, Drake said, describing the blast as a "total surprise."

"We had no pre-warnings at all," he said. The blast occurred about two blocks from Lower Broadway where Nashville's famous live music venues are located and most tourists flock.

