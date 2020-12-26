Moroccan King, Israeli PM have first phone conversation since normalisation decision

Rabat [Morocco], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Moroccan King Mohammed VI and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday had their first official phone conversation since the two countries decided to normalise relations earlier this month. During the phone call, King Mohammed VI welcomed the reactivation of cooperation mechanisms between the two countries within the framework of peaceful and friendly diplomatic relations, said a statement by the Moroccan Royal Cabinet.

The King, meanwhile, reiterated the constant and unchanged position of Morocco on the Palestinian issue, according to the statement. On Tuesday, Morocco and Israel signed a joint declaration with the United States in Morocco's capital Rabat that the two countries agree to immediately establish full diplomatic relations. (ANI/Xinhua)