Moroccan King, Israeli PM have first phone conversation since normalisation decision
Moroccan King Mohammed VI and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday had their first official phone conversation since the two countries decided to normalise relations earlier this month.ANI | Rabat | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:42 IST
Rabat [Morocco], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Moroccan King Mohammed VI and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday had their first official phone conversation since the two countries decided to normalise relations earlier this month. During the phone call, King Mohammed VI welcomed the reactivation of cooperation mechanisms between the two countries within the framework of peaceful and friendly diplomatic relations, said a statement by the Moroccan Royal Cabinet.
The King, meanwhile, reiterated the constant and unchanged position of Morocco on the Palestinian issue, according to the statement. On Tuesday, Morocco and Israel signed a joint declaration with the United States in Morocco's capital Rabat that the two countries agree to immediately establish full diplomatic relations. (ANI/Xinhua)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Mohammed VI
- Moroccan
- Palestinian
- Benjamin Netanyahu
ALSO READ
Israeli Embassy partners with NGOs to help underprivileged people in India during COVID-19
Morocco confirms decision to reopen Israeli liaison offices
After 60 years, East Jerusalem Palestinians face eviction under Israeli settler rulings
Over 40 pc Israelis blame Prime Minister Netanyahu for snap elections
Right-wing challenge to Netanyahu builds ahead of Israeli election