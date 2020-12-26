Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing in J-K's Indreshwar Nagar sector
Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked continuous firing in the Indreshwar Nagar sector of Jammu for 4 hours towards Indian posts, starting late last night till early morning on Saturday.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-12-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 09:50 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) battalion retaliated befittingly.
No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)