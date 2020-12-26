Left Menu
Upset over marriage refusal, 22-year-old woman self-immolates in UP's Kaushambi

The woman was initially rushed to the district hospital, and from there, referred to the SRN Hospital in Allahabad where she succumbed to injuries on Friday night, the police said.Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said an FIR has been lodged against the man, who was identified as Achchey Sonkar, based on a complaint from the mother of the deceased.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:07 IST
A 22-year-old woman has died after allegedly dousing herself with kerosene in a township here and setting herself alight, with her family claiming she was upset as the man she was in a relationship with had refused to marry her. Police said the incident took place in the Sirathu township under the Saini police station area on Tuesday, and added that the couple were from different communities. The woman was initially rushed to the district hospital, and from there, referred to the SRN Hospital in Allahabad where she succumbed to injuries on Friday night, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said an FIR has been lodged against the man, who was identified as Achchey Sonkar, based on a complaint from the mother of the deceased. Further action is being initiated, he added.

