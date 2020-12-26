India's COVID-19 recovery cases nearing 97.5 lakh

Left Menu
As the exponential rise in recoveries in tandem with lower daily new cases has resulted in consistent decline in the active cases and low mortality, India's overall recovered cases are nearing 97.5 lakh (97,40,108) on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 13:28 IST
Data by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Image courtesy: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

As the exponential rise in recoveries in tandem with lower daily new cases has resulted in consistent decline in the active cases and low mortality, India's overall recovered cases are nearing 97.5 lakh (97,40,108) on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A release stated that India's cumulative recoveries are highest in the world and the rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 95.78 per cent.

"India's present active caseload of 2,81,667 consists of 2.77 per cent of India's total positive cases," the Ministry said. Following the national pursuit, all States/UTs have a recovery rate of more than 90 per cent.

The daily new cases have been less than 30,000 for the last 13 days. 22,273 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country. The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 29 days. 22,274 cases recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours.

73.56 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,506 newly recovered cases, while 1,954 people recovered in West Bengal followed by 1,427 in Maharashtra.

The Ministry said that 79.16 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,397. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,431 cases and West Bengal with 1,541 cases.

India reported 251 case fatalities in the past 24 hours. Ten States/UTs account for 85.26 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties with 71 deaths. West Bengal and Delhi witnessed 31 and 30 daily deaths, respectively.

