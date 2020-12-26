Coast Guard recovers charas worth Rs 4 lakh off Gujarat coast

Left Menu
With this haul, the agency has so far seized 202 packets of narcotics, worth Rs 3 crore, off the Kutch coast in Gujarat along the Arabian Sea in the last one year, a release stated.An interceptor craft of the ICG recovered three packets of charas, weighing approximately 3 kg, worth Rs 4 lakh off Jakhau around 3.30 pm on Friday, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-12-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 14:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An interceptor craft of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has recovered three packets of charas worth Rs 4 lakh off Gujarat coast, an official said on Saturday. With this haul, the agency has so far seized 202 packets of narcotics, worth Rs 3 crore, off the Kutch coast in Gujarat along the Arabian Sea in the last one year, a release stated.

An interceptor craft of the ICG recovered three packets of charas, weighing approximately 3 kg, worth Rs 4 lakh off Jakhau around 3.30 pm on Friday, it said. ''The Indian Coast Guard, in coordination with other stakeholders, has been the prime agency involved in the recovery of narcotic substances off Gujarat coast in the recent past,'' the release said.

As per the official statement, the coast guard has increased its patrolling in and around the Jakhau area, with its interceptor boats, interceptor crafts and air cushion vessels to maintain a strict vigil, it said. ''This is in continuation of the series of narcotics catch earlier by various security agencies in the region, from where 202 packets of narcotics worth Rs 3 crore (approx) have already been recovered by the ICG alone,'' it said.

The ICG, Border Security Force, local police, and customs together have recovered over 1,000 packets of charas off Kutch coast in the last one year. Smugglers are suspected to have dumped this huge cache of drugs in the Arabian Sea to evade arrest, many of which have washed ashore.

