Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for cheating woman

A 42-year-old man was arrested from Pune city in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a woman of over Rs 7 lakh under the pretext of marrying her, a local police officer said on Saturday. He extracted Rs 7,81,000 from the woman on one pretext or the other and also took away her car worth Rs 6,64,900, he said.According to police, the accused is a class 10 dropout..

PTI | Thanepalghar | Updated: 26-12-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 14:11 IST
Man held for cheating woman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 42-year-old man was arrested from Pune city in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a woman of over Rs 7 lakh under the pretext of marrying her, a local police officer said on Saturday. The accused had met the victim through a matrimonial website, he said.

The accused claimed himself to be a highly-educated man to win trust of the woman, said DCP, Vasai, Sanjay Patil. He extracted Rs 7,81,000 from the woman on one pretext or the other and also took away her car worth Rs 6,64,900, he said.

According to police, the accused is a class 10 dropout.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Wife and daughters pay tribute to Dean Jones at MCG

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in September in Mumbai, was paid a special tribute at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by his wife and daughters during the Boxing Day Test on Saturday. The Boxing Day Test was the first Te...

Govt proposes to set up University of Disability Studies and Rehabilitation Sciences

The government has proposed to set up a first of its kind university covering the entire gamut of disability studies and rehabilitation sciences in an accessible environment. In a public notice issued on December 24, the Department of Empow...

Agri laws: More Punjab farmers head towards protest sites near Delhi

Carrying ration and other essential items with them, several batches of farmers from Punjab headed towards Delhi borders on Saturday to join the peasants protesting against the Centres new agriculture-related laws for a month now. According...

Rahane's field placements, bowling changes have all been pretty much spot on: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Saturday praised the leadership skills of Ajinkya Rahane on the first day of the second Test against Australia here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG. Pontings remarks came as India bundled out Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020