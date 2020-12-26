Man held for cheating woman

A 42-year-old man was arrested from Pune city in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a woman of over Rs 7 lakh under the pretext of marrying her, a local police officer said on Saturday. The accused had met the victim through a matrimonial website, he said.

The accused claimed himself to be a highly-educated man to win trust of the woman, said DCP, Vasai, Sanjay Patil. He extracted Rs 7,81,000 from the woman on one pretext or the other and also took away her car worth Rs 6,64,900, he said.

According to police, the accused is a class 10 dropout.