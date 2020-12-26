Five dead in road accident in Telangana

Five people died after the stationary autorickshaw in which they were sitting was hit by a lorry at a village in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Saturday, police said. The five people, including four women and a man, boarded the autorickshaw on Saturday morning to proceed to a cotton field for agricultural work, they said.

The auto driver allegedly parked the vehicle at the wrong place and left for his home, situated nearby, to get breakfast. However, a speeding lorry hit the auto, resulting in the death of four on the spot, they said.

One woman, who suffered serious injuries, died in a hospital, police added.