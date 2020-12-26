Honour killing: Two taken into custody in Ker

Left Menu
Aneesh, a painter, had married Haritha 21 some three months ago.Due to the differences in their caste and financial status, the womans father, Prabhukumar and uncle Suresh Kumar, used to threaten them often, Aneeshs relatives told media personnel.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Two people, including the father-in-law of a 27-year old man, who was hacked to death in Palakkad district on Friday, have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, which is suspected to be a case of honour killing. Aneesh, a painter, had married Haritha (21) some three months ago.

Due to the differences in their caste and financial status, the woman's father, Prabhukumar and uncle Suresh Kumar, used to threaten them often, Aneesh's relatives told media personnel. Aneesh along with his younger brother Arun, was riding a motorcycle and had stopped to get some soft drinks when they were waylaid and attackednearThenkurissi on Friday evening.

Arun, who witnessed the murder, and is yet to recover from the shock, said Haritha's father, who came on a two-wheeler with her uncle, allegedly hacked Aneesh using a sharp weapon. Aneesh's father said the accused used to threaten the couple often and despite filing a police complaint last month, no action was taken, he alleged.

Palakkad SP S Sujithdas said Prabhukumar was taken into custody from Coimbatore early on Saturday while Suresh was picked up last night itself. Their arrest would be recorded and they would be produced before a magistrate on Saturday itself.

Since the deceased's wife is in a state of shock, police have not been able to take her statement on Saturday, the official said. In 2018, Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian was abducted and killed by a gang hired by his wife, Neenu's relatives, in the first case of honor killing in the state.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

