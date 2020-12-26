Court summons Delhi Police personnel for showing 'serious disregard' to judicial order

Left Menu
A local court here on Saturday directed a Delhi Police Investigation Officer and concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to remain present in the court while seeking a report from senior police officials regarding the allegations of manhandling an accused and his counsel during surrender before Tihar Jail following a court order.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A local court here on Saturday directed a Delhi Police Investigation Officer and concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to remain present in the court while seeking a report from senior police officials regarding the allegations of manhandling an accused and his counsel during surrender before Tihar Jail following a court order. According to the application moved by counsel of the accused, "On Friday morning, when the counsel along with the accused entered the Tihar jail compound through PHQ Gate, unknown persons came from near the water park and pounded on the accused as well as the counsel. In the meantime, two-three police personnel also forcefully entered the jail and manhandled the accused as well as the counsel and forcefully took away the accused in a car."

Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma, Tihar Court complex directed concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to file a report regarding the whereabouts of the accused and the current status of the investigation in this case under his own signature. The court also observed that this is a "serious disregard" to the orders of this court and "cannot be tolerated" at any cost. The concerned Investigation Officer, as well as the SHO, have been directed to be present before the court.

Meanwhile, the court also conducted a preliminary inquiry on the said incident and questioned Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Home Guard personnel (who were on duty and present there) about the identity of the persons who had entered the compound and attacked and manhandled the accused and his counsel. The CRPF official confirmed that he checked the IDs of the concerned personnel and stated that they were police officials. He has also confirmed that the said personnel attacked and manhandled the accused as well as his counsel.

The counsels who represented the accused are Advocate Anwar Ahmed Khan and Advocate Purushendra Bhardwaj. (ANI)

