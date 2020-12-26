Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic

Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others wounded in Central African Republic in attacks by armed combatants, a spokesman for the United Nations secretary-general said.

PTI | Bangui | Updated: 26-12-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 17:33 IST
3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others wounded in Central African Republic in attacks by armed combatants, a spokesman for the United Nations secretary-general said. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attacks in Dekoua, Kemo Prefecture and Bakouma ahead of Sunday's presidential and legislative elections, according to a statement from spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Attacks against peacekeepers may constitute a war crime, the statement said, calling on authorities in Central African Republic to investigate the ''heinous attacks and swiftly bring perpetrators to justice''. The UN retook the town of Bambari earlier this week from rebels who had seized it Tuesday.

The government blames the unrest on former President Francois Bozize, who returned from exile a year ago and has been blocked from running in the election. He has been accused of joining up with armed groups in an attempt to stage attacks and a coup. He has denied it.

Rwanda, which has peacekeepers in the country, and Russia have sent in hundreds of troops to support the government as rebels advance on the capital, Bangui. The government and international bodies are calling for peace after a February 2019 agreement between the government and 14 rebel groups.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Four injured as fire breaks out in drug factory

A fire broke out at a drug manufacturing factory here on Saturday, injuring four staffers, police saidThe incident occurred after a dryer machine at the unit caught fire and exploded, circle officer Kuldeep Singh said. The fire was doused w...

COVID-19: Second UK returnee tests positive in Indore

A 39-year-old man, who recently returned to Indore in Madhya Pradesh from the UK, on Saturday became the second such person to be found infected with coronavirus in the last two days, an official said. However, it was not yet clear if the s...

Iraq aims to boost southern ports crude export capacity

Iraq aims to increase crude oil export capacity from its southern ports to 6 million barrels per day from the current 3.5 million barrels a day capacity, Karim Hattab, deputy oil minister for distribution affairs said in a statement.Hattab ...

Ind vs Aus: Gavaskar doesn't wish to talk about Rahane's captaincy fearing accusation

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday said that he will not term Ajinkya Rahanes leadership outstanding as lovers of the game will then call him out for having a bias for players coming from Mumbai. Gavaskars remarks came as India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020