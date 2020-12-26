Mortar shell detected on railway track in Jammu

Mortar shell detected on railway track in JammuPTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:51 IST
A 75-MM mortar shell was on Saturday recovered from a railway track near here, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said
The shell without having a fuse was found on the track by a patrolling party of Railway police at Kunjwani and was subsequently removed by the bomb disposal squad, the official said
He said it was an old shell and was not capable of causing an explosion.
