Mortar shell detected on railway track in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:51 IST
A 75-MM mortar shell was on Saturday recovered from a railway track near here, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said

The shell without having a fuse was found on the track by a patrolling party of Railway police at Kunjwani and was subsequently removed by the bomb disposal squad, the official said

He said it was an old shell and was not capable of causing an explosion.

