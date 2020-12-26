Left Menu
Farmers' protest: Around 1,000-1,500 unidentified people booked for creating ruckus in U'khand

Police have registered an FIR against around 1,000-1,500 unidentified people in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district for allegedly creating a ruckus at Swar border and clashing with police while marching to Delhi in protest against the new farm laws.

PTI | Rudrapur | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:32 IST
The FIR was registered under different sections of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1934, at the Bajpur police station on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

According to the FIR, 1,000-1,500 people, along with farmers' associations of Bajpur, tried to proceed to Delhi by breaking the police barricades put up at the border. They also clashed with the police personnel on duty when stopped from removing the barricades, the FIR said.

The tractor trolleys did not have registration numbers, it said, adding that the ruckus lasted for an hour.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

