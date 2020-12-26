Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kovind inaugurates, lays foundation stone of developmental projects in Diu

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects on Saturday, according to the President's Secretariat.

ANI | Daman And Diu/Dadra And Nagar Haveli | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:01 IST
Kovind inaugurates, lays foundation stone of developmental projects in Diu
President Ram Nat Kovind at the event in the UT. [Photo: Rashtrapati Bhavan/Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects on Saturday, according to the President's Secretariat. These included the inauguration of -- first academic session of IIIT Vadodara-International Campus Diu; and Kamleshwar School, Ghoghla; laying of the foundation stone for -- the construction of a school at Saudwadi; improvement of 1.3 kilometers heritage walk-way on Diu City Wall; conservation and facade restoration of heritage precincts (Zampa and market precinct); up-gradation of fruits and vegetable market at Fort Road; and development of integrated municipal solid waste management system for entire urban and rural areas of Diu.

While speaking on the occasion, the President praised the people and administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for their efforts in maintaining the civic amenities in the Union Territory. He noted that with the efforts of UT, Diu city has now become the first city in India, which is fulfilling 100 per cent of its energy requirement during the day with solar energy.

"The campaign for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' is moving ahead rapidly in the Union Territory. He said that the environment-friendly food stalls established under these initiatives for the sale of local products will not only provide employment to the locals but also provide native taste to tourists," Kovind said. The President said that the Union Territory has played a "leading role" in implementing the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

"It is a matter of pride that all the three districts of this Union Territory have been declared 'Open Defecation Free'. The local administration has set an example for the entire country by taking the responsibility of picking up garbage from every household," he said. Due to the "vibrant participation" of the people and the "tireless efforts" of the administration, Daman and Diu got the "first place in the 'Swachh Survekshan' of 2019", he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt making persistent efforts to improve quality of education in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his government has been making persistent efforts to improve the quality of education in the state and has done a lot of work on this front. He said the government is also developi...

Getting India cap was biggest achievement of my life: Siraj

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday termed receiving the India Test cap as his lifes biggest achievement and underlined the immense support that he received from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day of the second Test he...

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the governments protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the s...

Political patronage writ large: Irani's lawyer on case filed by shooter

Union Minister Smriti Iranis legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods and that political patronage is writ large on the mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020