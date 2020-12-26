Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army holds awareness prog for border residents for protection during Pak ceasefire violations

The Army Saturday conducted an awareness programme for border residents to protect themselves during ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:47 IST
Army holds awareness prog for border residents for protection during Pak ceasefire violations
He said the Pakistan army has been playing merry hell with the lives of the populace living along the LoC by targeting their houses, causing damage to life and property. Image Credit: ANI

The Army Saturday conducted an awareness programme for border residents to protect themselves during ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. An interactive meet was held by the Army at Bisali and Kanga Gali on solutions to the difficulties the locals face due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the spokesman said. "Various measures required to be taken during ceasefire violations were demonstrated to minimise the loss to life and property of civilians. The civilians were also shown and made aware about explosive shells fired by the enemy," the spokesman said.

He said the Pakistan army has been playing merry hell with the lives of the populace living along the LoC by targeting their houses, causing damage to life and property. "The adverse impact of the CFVs and their damage of life, limb and movable/ immovable property were brought up by the attendees," the spokesman said. He said ceasefire violations have also harmed livestock, the only earning source for most of these families.

The audience was informed of hardened bunkers being provided in areas by the Central government and other development projects especially for villagers of border areas, the spokesman said.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLA, Sant Kabir Nagar CMO booked for cheating on court orders: Police

BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel from Menhdawa assembly segment in the neighbouring Sant Kabir Nagar district was on Saturday booked on charges of cheating and forgery on orders of a court for lawmakers, police said on Saturday. The criminal cas...

TDP, Congress allege Rs 6,500 cr scam in Andhra housing scheme

A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched his flagship housing programme for poor, the opposition parties on Saturday accused the state government of misappropriating Rs 6,500 crore under the scheme. Terming it ...

Uttarakhand CM sanctions funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices, road reconstruction in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday sanctioned funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices and reconstruction of roads in the state.To boost the e-office project in the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Raw...

Virtual courts are here to stay: Justice Patel

Virtual courts are going to stay and there is a need to develop a specialized software so that online hearings can be conducted securely, Justice Gautam Patel of the Bombay High Court said on Saturday. Courts in Maharashtra switched to virt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020