UP booth level officer 'beaten to death for refusing to enlist fake voters'

Citing a police complaint filed by the son of the deceased, SHO Barkheda Kamal Singh said that Surajpal Verma was given the responsibility of BLO for the forthcoming Panchayat elections.It has been alleged that a village bully, Pallav Jaiswal, pressured him to enlist fake voters and when he refused, the accused thrashed him after abusing and dragging him into a room in the school.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:26 IST
A 45-year-old school instructor, assigned the job as a booth level officer (BLO) for the upcoming Panchayat elections, was beaten to death for refusing to enlist fake voters, his son has alleged. Surajpal Verma, posted as an instructor at Kaboolpur village, died Friday on way to the hospital.

However, Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash said the post-mortem examination has found no injury mark, but added an FIR has been lodged and the matter is being investigated thoroughly. The Superintendent of Police also said the BLO had suddenly fallen ill and he died while being rushed to a hospital on Friday.

The incident happened under the Barkheda police station area here. Citing a police complaint filed by the son of the deceased, SHO Barkheda Kamal Singh said that Surajpal Verma was given the responsibility of BLO for the forthcoming Panchayat elections.

It has been alleged that a village bully, Pallav Jaiswal, pressured him to enlist fake voters and when he refused, the accused thrashed him after abusing and dragging him into a room in the school. Jaiswal fled the scene leaving the BLO in an unconscious state. The BLO's son rushed to the spot on being informed by the villagers about the incident, but his father died on the way to the hospital, according to the complaint.

An FIR has been lodged against Jaiswal on the basis of the complaint and further investigation is underway, the SHO added..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

