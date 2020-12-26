Rajasthan sees 785 new coronavirus cases

A total of 785 new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday. According to State Health Department, seven deaths were also recorded due to the disease and the toll has gone up to 2,664.

The total count of cases stands at 3,04,517 including 11,488 active cases. The Health Department said 990 more people recovered from the virus taking total recoveries to 2,90,365.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said earlier today that preparations for COVID vaccination were being made in the state. (ANI)